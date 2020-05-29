China Army Unit Of The Day: 12th, LX11, Heavy Armor Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army

Most interesting two photos released by the latest PLA Daily - at least for me - are the 50T Tank Transporters. They are boring that's for sure, but they are also critical in allowing the China Army to extend the operational range of their armor fist.
The major IFV of the 12th are: ZTZ96A MBT, PPZ10 120mm SPM, ZBD04A IFV, PHZ11 MRL, PGZ09 30mm SPAAA
PR photos of the day: Joint Tactical Battlegroup (Battalion), 12th Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th GA, Western Theater Command
PPZ10 Tracked 120mm Gun-Mortar
