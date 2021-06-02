Amphibious warfare training pictures of the day:

China ground force (not Marine) 145th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command training with China Navy's 5th Landing Ship Flotilla, Shanghai, on amphibious warfare training below:
Noted the 145th is a wheeled based Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, whereas China ground force's own designated amphibious units are all "heavy" meaning track based.
I expect China Army's track based heavy amphibious units to be upgraded with Type 15 light MBT soon as the case of the China Marine in the previous post
