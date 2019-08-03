PR photos of the day: Shanghai PAP SpOps Daidu.

Monday, January 22, 2018
PR photos of the day: PAP, China's other ground force.
From SCMP (here)
China brings People’s Armed Police under control of top military chiefs. Paramilitary force will answer to body headed by President Xi Jinping
China will bring its paramilitary police force, the People’s Armed Police, under the direct control of the Central Military Commission, which controls the country’s armed forces, state media reported on Wednesday.
The 1.5 million-strong paramilitary police force previously came under a dual command structure of the CMC and the State Council, or cabinet, via the Ministry of Public Security. It serves as a backup for the military in times of war, and domestically has a role in putting down protests and counterterrorism – particularly in areas such as the restive far western Xinjiang region – as well as border defence and firefighting.
No comments:
Post a Comment