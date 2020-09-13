MOUT drill of a China Army "Light" Combined-Arms unit

Monday, April 13, 2020
PLA in Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training
They are no SWAT that's for sure as no shield or other specialized equipment are sported in this series of photos
The PAP SpOps units, while lacking in numbers, are far better equipped and trained for MOUT than your everyday G.I Zhou. That being said, they do have the common courtesy of carrying shotguns with them, which is not all bad.
Sunday, November 07, 2010
PLA "Thunder Run"
In a scene that reminisces the US Army Third Infantry Division's drive to Baghdad in April 2003, a mechanized brigade, 20th Group Army, Jinan Military Region conducts its own "Thunder Run" to test its armor thrust in a MOUT. It is a good attempt. However, it is somewhat difficult to imagine any "island" city has this type of wide open boulevard or the Type92/WZ551 IFV would stand as well against RPGs as the US M2.
Another way to look at it -- being the PLA has its perks -- it can conduct this type of large scale MOUT exercise without worrying about lawsuits.
US Army Task Force 1-64
