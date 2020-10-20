China Army Orbat Update: Light High Mobility Infantry Company of a Light Combined-Arms Brigade

A new China Army formation came into light last year, it is the now confirmed the all-wheeled "Light Combined-Arms Brigade". This new brigade's Mobility Infantry Company is powered by a fleet of 14 CKS-181 Dongfeng Mengsh AFV, each with 10 infantry. One additional CSZ181support vehicle for logistic support to a sum of 15 vehicles per company.
Mobility Infantry Company's organic firepower is backed by the 12.7mm + HJ-73D Red Arrow Anti-Tank Guided-Missile contained in its RWS. MANPOD is carried inside each CKS-181 for air defense as well.
