Tuesday, October 20, 2020

China Army Orbat Update: Light High Mobility Infantry Company of a Light Combined-Arms Brigade

A new China Army formation came into light last year, it is the now confirmed the all-wheeled "Light Combined-Arms Brigade".  This new brigade's Mobility Infantry Company is powered by a fleet of 14 CKS-181 Dongfeng Mengsh AFV, each with 10 infantry.  One additional CSZ181support vehicle for logistic support to a sum of 15 vehicles per company.   

 Mobility Infantry Company's organic firepower is backed by the 12.7mm + HJ-73D Red Arrow Anti-Tank Guided-Missile contained in its RWS.   MANPOD is carried inside each CKS-181 for air defense as well.







Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)