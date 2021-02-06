Saturday, February 06, 2021

TOE update: Artillery Regiment, 8th Motorized Infantry Division, Xinjiang MD

 upgraded its 152mm Type 66 with PCL181 Truck-mounted 155 mm gun-howitzer 











Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Artillery Regiment, 11th Combined-Arms Division , Xinjiang Military District, Western Theater Command

 received its PCL181 155mm truck mounted SPH upgrade to replace her old PL66 152mm towed howitzer.









Saturday, June 13, 2020

One more PCL181 155mm truck mounted SPH unit identified

Military vehicles attached to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army conduct a convoy maneuver under strange and complicated terrain conditions on June 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai) 




Thus far, there are a total of four such PCL181 equipped artillery brigades confirmed, they are:

- 74th Artillery Brigade, 74th Group Army, Southern Theater Command (former 1st Artillery Division, 42nd Group Army) (from above)

-75th Artillery Brigade, 75th Group Army, Southern Theater Command

-73rd  Artillery Brigade, 73th Group Army, Eastern Theater Command

-308th Independent Artillery Brigade, Tibet Military District
