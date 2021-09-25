This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Chinese HD-1 Supersonic Cruise Missile from the Zhuhai Airshow
300 km range. Land and air launch-able. Capable of attacking naval or land targets. Satellite mid-course correction and multiple flight profiles. The air-launch version is small enough to be carry by light fighter such as the JF-17 export fighter
