Saturday, September 25, 2021

Chinese HD-1 Supersonic Cruise Missile from the Zhuhai Airshow

 



300 km range. Land and air launch-able. Capable of attacking naval or land targets. Satellite mid-course correction and multiple flight profiles. The air-launch version is small enough to be carry by light fighter such as the JF-17 export fighter 

