Move Over Sputnik...Kuaiyun and Feiyun Could Be the New Red Scare Over America

It's seems possible a series of new Chinese unmanned systems are the "UFOs" being shot down over North America this weekend. Two systems in particular fit the general description, both are C4ISR ballon platforms.
The Kuaiyun project and it's smaller brother Feiyun were announced by state news Xinhua in September 2018. Kuaiyun was intended " to build a floating mobile platform that can reach the stratosphere, and provide services such as hydrogeological observation, major disaster monitoring, and information support and surety." Feiyun was described as aiming "to build an air local area network based on long-endurance drones, relying on long-endurance high-altitude drones as a platform, focusing on emergency communications, remote sensing monitoring and other application directions."
Kuaiyun disk-balloon and underslung UAV:
Feiyun is the name of the artillery-rocket deployed UAV system that consists of a smaller disk-balloon that serves as the mother ship for a conventional electric drone.
Feiyun's drone:
Feiyun's rocket-delivered UAV technology was announced in a June 2022 China Aviation News Article here: https://www.cannews.com.cn/2022/0603/345000.shtml
Feiyun's drone presumably could carry various payloads, but one is known to be a micro-SAR system weighing 400g with 0.05m resolution. This package was announced in April 2022 here http://aircas.ac.cn/dtxw/kydt/202104/t20210428_6001219.html
