Wednesday, May 06, 2026

Forever Type79 9×19 mm Submachine gun

In a recently released PR video from CCTV (China Central Television), the venerable Type 79 (79式) 9×19 mm submachine gun made an unexpected cameo.  This time paired with a Cantonese‑speaking officer delivering a public‑safety message, presumably with one eye out for any kung‑fu‑fighting robocops.

Since this is a police‑issue Type 79, it naturally shows up wearing a full set of modernized accessories. An updated stock, an accessory rail, and a red‑dot‑style sight are all clearly visible.  With this kind of modest, official upgrades that keep a 1980s design limping along in 2026.

The Type 79 should have been retired years ago, yet here it is, still soldiering on, just like the Type 59 MBT, the Y‑5 transport, the CJ‑6 trainer, and a whole parade of Chinese "forever" platforms that simply refuse to disappear. 

 

Screen shot from the YouTube below 


 







Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Crazy Type79 tactical mod continues

The PAP seemed to having a fantastic fun upgrading the vintage 7.62x25mm Type79 with tactical accessories that are more expensive than the gun itself.    Why not, I don't judge.  






Friday, February 23, 2018

Photos of the day: Crazy Type79 tactical mod

While the PLA has long since gave up on the Type79 7.62x25mm Submachine Gun as a viable PDW option, this old girl seems to have found a nice niche within Chinese SWAT units.  Its complete lack of stopping power is more than compensated by its easy to use and maintain, its high rate of fire (1000 rounds/min) is a nice bonus in any urban CQC too.

Here are photos of Guangzhou City's Thunder SWAT showing off (here), one of the 36 SWAT units in this southern city of 14 million.  











 Yes, it is him.


Monday, May 30, 2011

Sexist photos of the day: Guangzhou Policewomen

Ok,  I can buy the Type79 SMG, Type92 9mm argument, but ESprit bag, Iphone and pink helmet?? Oh, come on.......really?







Pink helmet's cousin Dark helmet


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)