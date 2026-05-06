Forever Type79 9×19 mm Submachine gun

In a recently released PR video from CCTV (China Central Television), the venerable Type 79 (79式) 9×19 mm submachine gun made an unexpected cameo. This time paired with a Cantonese‑speaking officer delivering a public‑safety message, presumably with one eye out for any kung‑fu‑fighting robocops.
Since this is a police‑issue Type 79, it naturally shows up wearing a full set of modernized accessories. An updated stock, an accessory rail, and a red‑dot‑style sight are all clearly visible. With this kind of modest, official upgrades that keep a 1980s design limping along in 2026.
The Type 79 should have been retired years ago, yet here it is, still soldiering on, just like the Type 59 MBT, the Y‑5 transport, the CJ‑6 trainer, and a whole parade of Chinese "forever" platforms that simply refuse to disappear.
Screen shot from the YouTube below
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Crazy Type79 tactical mod continues
The PAP seemed to having a fantastic fun upgrading the vintage 7.62x25mm Type79 with tactical accessories that are more expensive than the gun itself. Why not, I don't judge.
Friday, February 23, 2018
Photos of the day: Crazy Type79 tactical mod
Here are photos of Guangzhou City's Thunder SWAT showing off (here), one of the 36 SWAT units in this southern city of 14 million.
No comments:
Post a Comment