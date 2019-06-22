Hi res photos of the day: infantry squad PF98A 120mm anti-tank rocket

Enters PF98A, a lighter, less expensive variant of the PF98, purposely built for infantry squad operations. Main changes are: Tube service life reduced from 500 rounds to just 200 due to thinner material for weight reduction. A single "stick" instead of a bipod/tripod - again - for weight reduction. A fire team of 2 troopers carries only a total of four rockets (2x2) with them, weighting in about 15.33 kg for the entire kit, geared for a greater foot-mobility. The tube by itself weights 22lbs or 10kg without warheads.
A 2-man fireteam and its 2-round backpack
Not your father's RPG:
There is lack of media coverage on PLA's infantry support weapons in the West outside of a few video games; since they are an important component of PLA's TOE and it just happened that the PLA Daily has a bunch of cool photos of them. It is time to take a look.
A front-line PLA infantry platoon is now armed by three different rockets, PF97, PF08 and PF98A. This has been so since the 2000s. PF97 and PF08 are both 80mm one-shot-wonders. PF97 weighting in about 8.15 lb including the warhead - meant for anti-personnel and anti-tank roles - is issued to infantry fire team. The 16.7 lb PF08 with its breaching warhead maximized against bunkers and light fortifications is found at weapon platoon.
The 120mm "Queen Bee" PF98A, weighting in 22lb/10kg and a crew of 2, is now issued to infantry squad. A fire-control (laser rangefinder plus ballistics computer) variant is found at company level.
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Cool Pictures of PLA's Infantry Support Weapons and Their Warheads.
There is lack of media coverage on PLA's infantry support weapons in the West outside of a few video games; since they are an important component of PLA's TOE and it just happened that the PLA Daily has a bunch of cool photos of them. It is time to take a look.
A front-line PLA infantry platoon is now armed by three different rockets, PF97, PF08 and PF98A. This has been so since the 2000s. PF97 and PF08 are both 80mm one-shot-wonders. PF97 weighting in about 8.15 lb including the warhead - meant for anti-personnel and anti-tank roles - is issued to infantry fire team. The 16.7 lb PF08 with its breaching warhead maximized against bunkers and light fortifications is found at weapon platoon.
The 120mm "Queen Bee" PF98A, weighting in 22lb/10kg and a crew of 2, is now issued to infantry squad. A fire-control (laser rangefinder plus ballistics computer) variant is found at company level.
Nice shot of PF08's bunker breaching round
PF08 AKA DZJ08
PF97 with its extended thermometric round. The HEAT and Tandem HEAT variant are not shown here
PF-98A 120mm with its anti-armor HEAT round inflight. Penetration is rated at 800mm against harden steel
Notice the disposable canister behind the launch tube
No comments:
Post a Comment