PLA unit of the day: 14th Combined-Arms Brigade, 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command

Noted its new unit serial number of 3413 (4th company, 3rd battalion) and 3311 (3rd company, 3rd battalion)
An amphibious armored assault vehicle (AAAV) attached to an amphibious combined brigade with the PLA 73rd Group Army fires its machine gun at mock sea targets during the live-fire maritime amphibious assault training in waters of the East China Sea on June 13, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Teng)
Thursday, July 27, 2017
PLA orbat update, ex31st Group Army / 73rd Group Army
|31st Group Army
|73rd Group Army
|3rd Combined-Arms Brigade
|14th Combined-Arms Brigade
|86th Combined-Arms Brigade
|91st Combined-Arms Brigade
|92nd Combined-Arms Brigade
|163th Combined-Arms Brigade
|73rd Air-Defense Brigade
|73rd Artillery Brigade
The 86th Motorized Division of the former 31st GA has been re-organized into two brigades. One of the brigades here is the 86th Combined-Arms Brigade (合成第86旅) of the 73rd GA, and most of its assets came from the armored regiment of the former 86th Division. So far the Armored Infantry Battalion's ZBD04's from the former 91st Motorized Division have been consolidated into this new brigade.
The new 86th Combined-Arms Brigade on the move
The former 3rd Motorized Infantry Brigade of the former 1st GA is now subordinate to the newly formed 73rd GA. It is now called the 3rd Combined Arms Brigade (合成第3旅).
The 91st Motorized Infantry Division of the former 31st GA is now the 91st Combined-Arms Brigade (合成第91旅) of the 73rd GA. The unit is taking on amphibious role with hand-me-down Type 63A amphibious light tanks. 91st's four Combined-Arms Battalions (合成1,2,3,4营) are equipped with 2 companies of Type 63A each.
91st Combined-Arms Brigade
91st Combined-Arms Brigade14th Combined-Arms Brigade 合成第14旅 was the 14th Amphibious Armored Brigade, 31GA, Nanjing MR at Zhangzhou
14th Amphibious Armored Brigade
The AD Brigade of the former 31st GA is now the 73rd Air-Defense Brigade (防空第73旅) of the 73rd GA
HQ-16 SAMThe Artillery Brigade of the former 31st GA is now the 73rd Artillery Brigade (炮兵第73旅) of the 73rd GA.
73rd Artillery Brigade's two AFT-09 long-range ATGM battalions.
