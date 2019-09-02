This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Monday, September 02, 2019
Canard-Delta wings: Chinese J-10s and Thai Gripens
Fighter jets from China's PLA Air Force and the Royal Thai Air Force fly in tactical formation during a joint training exercise. The closing ceremony of the joint exercise code-named "Falcon Strike 2019" between the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and the Royal Thai Air Force was held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base (Udorn RTAFB) on August 29, 2019, local time. The three-day exercise was aimed to promote cooperation and exchanges between the two air forces, test combat tactics and methods, promote equipment development, and improve the joint training level of the two sides. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu and Zhou Yongheng)
