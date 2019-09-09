This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Monday, September 09, 2019
Retired Chinese Mine-laying/Mine-clearing rocket system
It was developed from the Russian Katyusha rockets of WW2 vintage with an emphasis in increase payload at reduced range. The system was in PLA service from the late 1960s-early 1970s to its retirement in 2000s. In its primary mine laying role, each rocket carries 10-20 small AT scatter mines. In the mine clearing mode, the rockets have either conventional high explosive or fuel-air explosive warhead with a long nose prob to detonate it few feet above ground. The overpressure allows it to trigger or disable surface laid or buried mines. Both type of rockets typically have 3000-4000m range.
