In the case of the J-20 pictured below, the engine is the WS-10C variant, a non-thrust vectoring model. This came as a surprise to some observers who expected a TVC-capable WS-10 to be installed on the aircraft, but it may be that full TVC integration with the aircraft flight controls just isn't ready yet. Alternately, the long postulated "stealth interceptor" aka "AWACS killer" role of the J-20 may not need TVC.
Monday, December 30, 2019
China Finally Closes the Engine Gap: 100% Domestic Jet Fighter Engines
A series of recent images has confirmed that China is no longer reliant on Russian turbines to power it's burgeoning fleet of combat aircraft. New-build production J-10C and J-20 aircraft are leaving the Chengdu factory with indigenous WS-10 "Taihang"engines installed. Previously these aircraft were delivered with variants of the Russian-produced Salyut AL-31 engine.
