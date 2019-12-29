Sunday, December 29, 2019

PLAN 003 Class CV: Module Assembly Underway for China's Third Aircraft Carrier

At Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai modules are being assembled for what is expected to be a third Chinese aircraft carrier.  The 003-class CV is expected to displace 78,000 tons and have conventional propulsion and electromagnetic catapults. While China's two existing aircraft carriers use modified Soviet-era designs (and hull in the case of CV16 LIAONING), the 003-class will be an entirely indigenous design.


