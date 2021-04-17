Saturday, April 17, 2021

Showing off Iranian AK-103, with a CS/LM2 14.5mm ammo box as the backdrop

 Huge mismatch here.





Friday, December 18, 2020

More 14.5mm applications now available

CS/ML2A 14.5mm Vehicle Mounted HMG and QFC (not KFC) Anti-Material sniper Rifle

 





 

Tuesday, June 02, 2020

14.5 mm QJG 02, China's standard second-line dual-purpose HMG

14.5x115mm, 500 rounds per minute.

A quintessential Chinese infantry weapon of the early 2000s:  Man-portable (a 5-man crew), can fire either Chinese/Soviet ammo and build on top of a mixture of Soviet lineage and local mod/improvement.   Also, found in the Middle East.





 
Norinco QJG02 14.5mm AAA in Iraq






