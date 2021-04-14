Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The Magnum Opus of Ken Allan's work "70 Years of the People's Liberation Army Air Force" is now published

It is an honor to share the link to it here:

https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Portals/10/CASI/documents/Research/PLAAF/2021-04-12%20CASI_70%20Years%20of%20the%20PLAAF_FINAL%20ALL.pdf?ver=hTom1CXAjt0VTGTJzJBGAQ%3d%3d


70 Years of the People's Liberation Army Air Force

China Aerospace Studies Institute / Published April 12, 2021

https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/CASI/Display/Article/2564684/70-years-of-the-peoples-liberation-army-air-force/



