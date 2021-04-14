The Magnum Opus of Ken Allan's work "70 Years of the People's Liberation Army Air Force" is now published

It is an honor to share the link to it here:
https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Portals/10/CASI/documents/Research/PLAAF/2021-04-12%20CASI_70%20Years%20of%20the%20PLAAF_FINAL%20ALL.pdf?ver=hTom1CXAjt0VTGTJzJBGAQ%3d%3d
70 Years of the People's Liberation Army Air Force
China Aerospace Studies Institute / Published April 12, 2021
https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/CASI/Display/Article/2564684/70-years-of-the-peoples-liberation-army-air-force/
https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/CASI/Display/Article/2564684/70-years-of-the-peoples-liberation-army-air-force/
No comments:
Post a Comment