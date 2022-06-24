China is offering their new 6x6 IFV to the Argentinean Army

Rumor that the Argentinean Army is looking for an new Infantry Fighting Vehicle.
The new Chinese VN22 6x6 wheel IFV shown here features a remote turret with pop-up dual ATGMs, recon drone, and active protection system of some kind. Plus it seats 8x dismounts and protected by modular armor.
It seems to also has 360 degree cameras and mine protection seats. This new 6x6 chassis is quit a bit taller than the Type 09 8x8 chassis in service with the PLA. The auto canon seems to be the 25mm chain gun instead of the new 40mm telescopic ammo canon shown in the new Chinese prototype IFV design.
No comments:
Post a Comment