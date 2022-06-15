Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Ken Allen's PLAAF Bomber Training Report is now released by the By the China Aerospace Studies Institute

via link (here) Bomber Unit Training This paper provides information about bomber pilot training with a focus on daily training and over-water training in the Western Pacific and South China Sea, as well as participation in the Golden Dart competition in China and the Aviadarts component of the International Army Games (IAG / ( 国 际 军 事 比 赛 ), which are co -organized by China, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Iran. 

 

 It is a follow up to the PLAAF Bomber Organization report that came out on 2 May : https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Portals/10/CASI/documents/Research/CASI%20Articles/2022-05-02%20PLAAF%20Bomber%20Organization.pdf

