One of the most important moments at the 2025 China Victory Day Parade was the unveiling of the vehicle-mounted variant of the QJY201, the PLA’s standard 7.62×51mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW).
Why is this headline-worthy? Because the PLA is finally be able to say good bye to Type 59T coaxial 7.62mm machine guns still in service on its vast fleet of Type 59 main battle tanks. The introduction of the QJY201, featuring a modern hybrid short-recoil system, allows it to be mounted on lightweight, land-based drone platforms. The QJY201’s deployment, particularly in vehicle-mounted roles, signals a slow but deliberate shift toward modernization within the PLA.
Still, despite incremental upgrades to its light infantry gear, a major item of note at the parade, many YouTube-based analysts and military experts continue to stress that the PLA remains largely obsolete untested in combat since 1979. Much of the new equipment showcased at the recent parade, as pointed out by YouTubers from world's largest democracy, has yet to prove itself on the battlefield, especially around May 2025.
