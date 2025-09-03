China's new Type100 MBT, two confirmations

The following CCTV screen captures, they are confirming that the PLA's new main combat tank is officially designated as Type 100. Second confirmation is the new Type100 includes a hybrid diesel-electric power system, with a "quiet mode" that decreases engine noise, acting much like an electric vehicle, allowing for more stealth operations.
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Socialism with Chinese characteristics: A good venue for hawking plastic models
Exactly — it’s almost become its own unofficial tradition. New kit rolls down Chang’an Avenue for a hush‑hush rehearsal, sharp‑eyed photographers capture every bolt and contour, and before the paint on the real vehicle is fully dry, there’s already a shrink‑wrapped model on sale.
Please notice that the "ZTZ-25-1 lightweight Thank" is printed in the box, but its designation is not confirmed.
Saturday, August 16, 2025
New PLA Light Tank In detail, at the upcoming
One highlight is a new light tank, believed to feature an unmanned turret, advanced electronics, and the much-needed side armor protection, a long common criticism of the Chinese tank fleet.
How this new PLA light tank will integrate into the broader armor warfare doctrine remains unclear, given that the current model, the Type 015, is relatively new and shows no obvious need for replacement. Answers may come soon enough once its actual field deployment is revealed
