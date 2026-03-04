Kilo Class, Boat 365

Kilo 877EKM pennant 365 was imported from Russia, arrived in 1995, and decommissioned in 2021. During her service life she saw relatively limited operational use, spending long periods undergoing refits. One major focus of these refits was the integration of Chinese‑made communication and electrical subsystems. A notable example is the installation of the H/ZQQ‑5 photoelectric mast, which replaced the traditional optical periscopes originally fitted on Project 877 boats. Later variants of the improved Kilo class (Project 636.3) are built with modern photoelectric masts from the outset. Bonus photo of PLAN's encrypted communication system
Much like the PLAAF, the PLAN consistently prioritizes domestic subsystems over imported ones, even on foreign‑built platforms.
Encrypted communication system
Friday, June 19, 2020
Photos of the day: Sino-ized Sovremenny-class destroyer on patrol.
They ripped out everything - including the kitchen sink - out, leaving only the AK-130 automatic naval gun mounts in place. Type54A's electronic warfare and radar suites are clearly visible
Monday, March 20, 2023
PLN Decommission of the day: One of China Navy's Kilo Class Submarines To Be Turned Into A Museum Ship
As part of the Zhanjiang Bay Cultural Tourism Base tourist attraction
