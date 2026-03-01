This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Sunday, March 01, 2026
Third Type054B FFG spotted
After the first two Type 054B frigates entered PLAN service in early 2025, many wondered whether production would continue at the same pace. That concern now seems misplaced: a third Type 054B has been spotted under construction at the Pudong Changxingdao shipyard in Shanghai, a clear sign that the class remains firmly in the pipeline as a core “blue‑water” general‑purpose combatant moving forward.
Looking back at the broader Type 054 program, the pattern is familiar. China typically builds an initial pair of ships, conducts a period of intensive evaluation and refinement, and only then moves into full‑rate production for a larger batch. The emerging trajectory of the Type 054B appears to be following that same proven approach.
Monday, March 10, 2025
We're in the pipe 5 by 5
Photo of the second Type54B FFG 555 Guangzhou Huangpu under under sea tails today.
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
PLAN commissions first Type054B frigate
PLA Navy commissions first Type 054B frigate By Global Times Published: Jan 22, 2025 10:12 AM
The
Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's first Type 054B frigate,
the Luohe, is commissioned on Wednesday, given the hull number 545, the
Xinhua News Agency reported.
With the hull number 545 and a
displacement of about 5,000 tons, the Luohe is a new generation of
frigate independently developed and built by China. It has made
breakthroughs in vessel stealth technology, combat command systems, and
firepower integrated control, among other aspects, significantly
enhancing its performance.
The ship possesses strong
comprehensive combat capabilities and diversified military mission
capabilities, which are of great significance for improving the overall
combat effectiveness of naval warship formations. It is an important
piece of equipment for the transformation and development of the Chinese
navy, according to Xinhua.
Monday, December 02, 2024
Type054B Dec 2nd 2024 Update
The first Type054B FFG has been assigned a ship penned number of 545
and the name "Luohe" 漯河舰 built by the Hudong Zhonghua Changxing
Shipyard, suggesting it will be organic to the Eastern Theater Fleet
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Photo Of The Day: Type 054B FFG Spotted at Yalong Bay, Sanya, Hainan, China
Together with three Type055DDG and three Type052DDDG. Type054B's double-side rotating phased array radar is the give-away.
Friday, August 30, 2024
Just a bunch of Type054B FFG to start the weekend , Type054A vs Type54B
