Trolling of the day: Toilet issue, what toilet issue

Central China Television proudly reported that the Type 001 aircraft carrier Liaoning has always been equipped with fully functioning toilets, presented with the same patriotic enthusiasm usually reserved for new fighter jets. According to the broadcast, this plumbing triumph ensures Chinese sailors and naval aviators can serve their nation with comfort, dignity, and reliable flushing power.
As for that other country’s aircraft carrier with the famously clogged toilets… the report maintained a polite silence, as if international plumbing diplomacy demanded it. Now thats "talking sh*t"
No comments:
Post a Comment