Rare Photo Of The Day: J-15 fring GSh-30-1 30mm autocannon

If anything, the J‑15 is the least surprising case in the entire PLAAF/PLAN fighter lineup. It’s a Flanker derivative, so of course the “Flying Shark” keeps the original Russian‑pattern internal cannon. And for anyone who’s watched Chinese hardware development over the years, the pattern is familiar: China indigenizes almost everything except the basic airframe. Engines, avionics, EW suites, weapons, all eventually get replaced. But the gun? The gun, in this case, clearnly an afterthought.
The reality is that the J‑15’s autocannon is a low‑impact, low‑priority component on a platform that’s already deep into its mid‑life. It works well enough, it’s reliable well enough, and it doesn’t meaningfully affect the aircraft’s mission profile. In PLA modernization terms, that puts it near the bottom of the upgrade queue, far behind engines, sensors, datalinks, and carrier‑integration improvements.
In other words: the cannon stays because it’s good enough, and because nobody in Shenyang is losing sleep over a legacy 30 mm system on a jet whose real modernization bottlenecks lie elsewhere.
Sunday, February 22, 2026
PLAAF J-11B to J-11BG
A J‑11B equipped with an AESA radar and capable of carrying the advanced PL‑10 and PL‑15 air‑to‑air missiles. See Central China TV capture below
The J‑11B was the first PLAAF Flanker variant to feature fully Chinese‑developed avionics, weapon systems, and engines. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, it formed the backbone of China’s air combat fleet, long before the J‑10, J‑16, and J‑20 entered service in significant numbers.
Even today, although the J‑11B is no longer the headline platform of the PLAAF, nearly 300 aircraft (including both J‑11A and J‑11B variants) remain in service. Upgrading these airframes to the J‑11BG standard central on AEDA radar appears to be a straightforward and logical decision for PLAAF leadership.
The PLA’s long‑standing approach to foreign military procurement is consistent: acquire systems from abroad, absorb the technology, and ultimately transition to fully indigenous solutions, one way or another.
J-11B front, J-11BG back
Bonus photos of J-11GBH of the PLA Naval Aviation (H=Hai or Ocean)
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