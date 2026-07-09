Boring Logistics of the Day: Degaussing at Sea and the Quiet Naval Worker Bee Behind PLAN Readiness

A recent photo captures a very PLAN moment: the Type 072A landing ship Baxianshan getting degaussed at sea, with the Type 911 degaussing vessel Dongqin‑870 working fore and aft. It is not headline‑worthy, and definitely not the kind of thing CCTV runs in prime time. But it’s exactly the sort of quiet, routine sustainment work that keeps the fleet moving without sending ships back to port for every minor calibration task.
Dongqin‑870’s job here is simple and very practical. As a mobile degaussing ship, it handles magnetic‑signature maintenance for PLAN vessels while they’re still in the operating area. Instead of tying up a berth at a naval base, a ship like Baxianshan can have its magnetic field measured, adjusted, and tuned right at sea. The PLAN does care about short on dedicated military repair yards pushing small‑scale maintenance out to the water is a meaningful efficiency gain. Every task done afloat is one less slot consumed ashore.
Ship's magnetic signature discipline is one of the oldest, but still a relevant survivability measures in naval warfare. Steel hulls naturally accumulate magnetic fields over time. Left alone, that magnetic buildup makes a ship more vulnerable to:
- Magnetic‑influence naval mines, which trigger when a large magnetic mass passes overhead
- MAD (Magnetic Anomaly Detection) sensors carried by ASW aircraft
- Interference with onboard navigation and sensitive instruments
Degaussing trims that magnetic footprint, making a ship harder to detect, harder to target, and less likely to set off a mine. In my book, just my book, not getting blown up by a mine is generally considered a good day for any naval ship, agree? Just carelessly citing a Gulf of Hormuz reference here,
Degaussing ship Nanqin 207 (front) attached to aflotilla with the navy of Chinese PLA conducts magnetic risk management for another ship (rear) under the help of a tugboat on November 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Mengda)
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