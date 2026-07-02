Capitalism with Chinese characteristics of the day: Cheaper to buy new than used.

Over the last two years, China’s Y‑8 tactical transport has kept up its quiet, steady export run. Yes, this Soviet‑era Antonov An‑12 derivative is somehow still in production, and that’s exactly the point: in a niche market where buyers can get a freshly minted mid‑size transport straight off the assembly line, the Y‑8 beats the alternative of a “lightly used” ex‑Soviet airframe that spent the last decade dissolving in a leaky warehouse. For a certain tier of customers, new beats questionable used every time.
Take Myanmar, where budgets are tight, runways are rough (there's war going on), and Western procurement channels have long since closed. They can still pick up two new Y‑8F‑200s and keep their national airlift backbone functioning without having to gamble on ancient Antonovs.
Sri Lanka continues to run its Y‑8s for maritime patrol and transport because Western MPAs are priced into the stratosphere, and China provides support without the geopolitical fine print.
Kazakhstan’s National Guard is also expanding its fleet, with three additional Y‑8 Pegasus aircraft arriving in 2025, bringing its operational total to six.
As with many Chinese military exports, the Y‑8 keeps winning small orders for three very simple reasons. First, price and politics: if you’re under sanctions or just not on Washington’s Christmas card list, the Y‑8 is one of the few tactical transports you can actually buy. Second, ruggedness over refinement: it’s not a C‑130J, and it doesn’t need to be. It’s a medium‑lift truck with wings, and for many militaries, that’s exactly what they need. Third, China delivers fast and without drama: no congressional hearings, no export‑control purgatory, no multi‑year wait times. For some of buyers, that alone is worth more than any avionics upgrade.
The Y‑8 isn’t glamorous, but it’s dependable, politically accessible, and still rolling off the production line. In this corner of the global market, that’s enough to keep the production line open.
Monday, June 16, 2025
Are those two Y-8 transports newly acquired by the Myanmar Air Force?
As reported in Jan 2025 that the "The Myanmar Air Force has inducted at least eight new aircraft to partly replace losses in aircraft incurred since 2021" (link). One of them identified as Y-8F200 transport aircraft. Recently two newly produced Myanmar Air Force Y-8F200 were spotted in China (tail numbers MAF 5923 and 5924), suggesting that delivery has been completed.
Interesting item number one - China can restart older aircraft manufacturing line open as the case of the Y-8.
Interesting item number two - The Myanmar Air Force has chosen not to upgrade to the newer, more capable Y-9. Is this a cost-saving measure? To maintain consistency in training, logistics and maintenance across their Y-8 transport fleet? Your guess is as good as mine.
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