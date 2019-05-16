This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Photos of the day: Sino-Thai Blue Commando-2019 naval drill
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to the Chinese PLA Navy storm the beach head during a beach-landing exercise of the Chinese-Thai joint naval drill, code-named Blue Commando-2019, in waters of the Red Bay of south China’s Guangdong Province on May 8, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Hongtao)
China, Thailand conclude joint naval training
ZHANJIANG, Guangdong, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand's naval forces on Wednesday concluded a week-long joint training exercise at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.
Seven naval ships, five observers and more than 1,000 soldiers from both sides participated in the program which included training at the port area and maritime training.
The program was a new starting point for the naval forces of both sides to jointly tackle security threats and safeguard regional peace and stability, said Huang Fengzhi, commander of Chinese participating forces.
The joint training aims to improve friendly and pragmatic cooperation between the two naval forces and enhance their capability to cope with maritime security threats, according to a statement released when the program was launched.
1 comment:
that blueish camflouge made their soldiers and armoured carriers so vulnerable to enemy coastal defence artillery and missiles. Whose silly idea is this?
