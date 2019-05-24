Welcome army unit LN11, aka 1st Amphibious Armored Combined-Arms Brigade, 74th Group Army, Southern Theater Command

I think readers of this blog should know by now that the PLA ground force has a sizeable Amphibious orbat. Unlike their "Smurfs" counterparts under the navy command, those Amphibious Brigades has only a single primary mission. Cough, cough
1st Amphibious Armored Combined-Arms Brigade was part of the 124th Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division before the recent reorg.
Infantrymen assigned to an armored infantry detachment of a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army dismount from an armored infantry fighting vehicle to engage mock enemy during a tactical training in wild field on May 22, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)
Old photos of the 124th Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division, 42Group Army, Guangzhou MR of the 1960 to 1980s
Saturday, August 22, 2015
Storming the beach -- 124th Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division
A landing craft air cushion approaches an amphibious dock landing ship during a joint landing training exercise on August 20, 2015. The landing craft air cushion and the amphibious dock landing ship are assigned to a landing ship flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy.
No comments:
Post a Comment