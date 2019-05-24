Friday, May 24, 2019

Welcome army unit LN11, aka 1st Amphibious Armored Combined-Arms Brigade, 74th Group Army, Southern Theater Command


 
I think readers of this blog should know by now that the PLA ground force has a sizeable Amphibious orbat.  Unlike their "Smurfs" counterparts under the navy command, those Amphibious Brigades has only a single primary mission.  Cough, cough

1st Amphibious Armored Combined-Arms Brigade was part of the 124th Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division before the recent reorg. 


Infantrymen assigned to an armored infantry detachment of a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army dismount from an armored infantry fighting vehicle to engage mock enemy during a tactical training in wild field on May 22, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)






Old photos of the 124th Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division, 42Group Army, Guangzhou MR of the 1960 to 1980s









Saturday, August 22, 2015

Storming the beach -- 124th Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division

After the much-publicized unveiling of Chinese Zubr offloading a Type96 MBT in July,  the 42nd Group Army, Guangzhou MR conducted another small scale (by Chinese standards) drill two days ago to hone their skills.





 A landing craft air cushion approaches an amphibious dock landing ship during a joint landing training exercise on August 20, 2015. The landing craft air cushion and the amphibious dock landing ship are assigned to a landing ship flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy.




