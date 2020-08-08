China Army Unit Of The Day: 73rd Air-Defense Brigade, 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command

The 73rd is a highly mobile China Army unit, formerly designated as the Air Defense Brigade, 31st MR, Nanjing MR. She is home to China's first operator of the imported Russia Tor-M1 missile system (SA-15)
The unit was commissioned in Dec 1950 and took part in the Korea War where it was credited with 710 aircraft damaged or destroyed. Together with other Eastern Theater Command line units, it is trained to conduct amphibious operations.
TOE:
3x Battalions of Russia Tor-M1, 12 x launcher vehicles per battalion
2x Battalions of HA-16A SAM
1x Battalion of PG 35mm AAA
1 Company of HN-6 MANPADS organic to Brigade HQ
Photo source (here)
No comments:
Post a Comment