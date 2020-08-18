LN36 - 123rd Heavy Armor Combined Arms Brigade, Southern Theater Command

Showing off its ZTQ15 105mm Light Tank in a drill.
Source (here)
Saturday, November 24, 2018
Non-news of the day: The first PLA operator of Norinco's ZTQ-15 105mm light tank is
The 123rd is one of PLA's elite units guarding China's southern flank and considered to be one of Army's major amphibious units. With that in mind, it is not unreasonable to assume that the 123rd is part of an contingency plan for an island 110 miles east of Fujian province. Having this new light tank could come in handy, not just for amphibious landing east Fujian but several other scenarios around Southern China as well.
123rd Combined Arms Brigade was expended from the 369th Mechanized Infantry Regiment, 123rd Heavy Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division, 41st Group Army, Guangzhou Military Region during the last round of PLA or-org an year and half ago.
ZTQ-15 of the 123th
No comments:
Post a Comment