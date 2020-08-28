Photos Of The Day: Improved 8x8 wheeled AFV in service

Thursday, July 23, 2020
More photos of the improved 8x8 wheeled AFV surfaced
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Another 2 photos of China's improved 8x8 wheeled IFV
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Detail CGI rendering of the new Chinese 8x8 wheeled Assault Gun
What do we know so far:
- It uses the same long barrel variant of the ZTP-94 105mm tank gun and autoloader just like the new Type 15 light MBT
- The chassis is an improved ZBL-08 with a rear ram and big vision block for the driver's hatch
- Remote controlled turret with minimum hulk penetration
- Remote weapon station for the 12.7mm HMG
- Odd layout of its smoke grenade launchers with 6x on the right and 4x on the left
- Laser warning receivers and digital camera all around
- There will be a IFV version with a smaller remote control turret; assuming 30mm autocanon and HJ-11 or HJ-12 ATGM launch tubes
- The new TC panoramic sight features thermal imaging sight, laser range finder and external stabilization.
- The bolt-on armor plates are compose of HHS, ceramic and polymer+RHA backing. It's capable of stopping 40mm caliber autocanon. Optional ERA.
- The most interesting is the hatch opening behind the TC panoramic.
- My take on it:
- It's fairly small so it's not for quick entrance or exist. It's a pass-through design.
- It look heavy, so it probably has a mechanical opening system
- So,
it's likely just made for letting the commander stand up and out of the
top of the turret. Which it seems like a lot of wasted space.
No comments:
Post a Comment