20th anniversary of J-20

Monday, January 10, 2011
IT FLIES! J-20 Stealth Fighter takes first public flight in Chengdu!
In a symbolic if unofficial salute to China's official guest, US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, the J-20 Stealth Fighter makes it's first public flight in front of the cameras. Acting as a chase plane is a two seater J-10S. Secretary Gates may seem to be aloof, but we're sure his old spook buddies at the CIA are watching the J-20 with great interest.
Here are the first pictures we have available, and as always, check China-Defense Forum for the latest discussions.
Video of the J-20 making it's "official" first flight in the hazy Chengdu sky:
http://video.sina.com.cn/v/b/44929492-1622669611.html#44667541
Wednesday, January 05, 2011
More J-20 Chinese Stealth Fighter Updates
J-20 Performing Take-off Rotations and Drag Chute Deployments at Chengdu
Fan CGI artwork of the J-20.
Interesting nozzle asymmetry.
Today on another forum I found there are still doubters out there claiming the J-20 is a mockup. Perhaps nothing will convince these die hard ostriches, but here's the first video of the J-20 doing takeoff rotations and drag chute deployments:
http://www.tudou.com/programs/view/VDrpLi8EER0/
Wednesday, December 29, 2010
Latest Batch of J-20 Chinese Stealth Fighter Photos
There could be two prototypes as well, writing for Janes International Defence Review on December 13th 2010, a week prior to the "leak" (here) Reuben F Johnson stated:
Meanwhile, rumours from China's Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (CAC) and the adjoining Aircraft Plant No 132 suggest that a flight of a Chinese-developed fifth-generation fighter prototype would take place by the end of the year. Reportedly, two airframes (numbered 2001 and 2002) have been assembled at the 132 plant.
Monday, December 27, 2010
Chinese Stealth in Plain Sight: The Curious Emergence of the J-20 Fighter
It was a most unexpected Christmas gift to PLA watchers, the first clear photos of China's next-generation stealth fighter. Variously attributed as J-14, J-20, J-XX and other nomenclature, the new fighter has been seen performing high-speed taxi trials within view of public passersby. Perhaps an attempt at international transparency, perhaps a tantalizing leak for a Chinese public increasingly proud of its emerging military might, the disclosure of the existence of the new fighter is the roaring revelation of the Year of the Tiger.
From CDF Member "Mr. Unknown":
Photo releases in the past few days of the PLAAF's 4th generation J-14 fighter (5th generation by western categorization) have generated substantial interest in the PLA enthusiasts' community. They also seem to give a degree of credibility to recent assessments made by US SecDef Robert Gates, who predicted China's deployment of stealth fighters by 2020, and by Jane's, whose recent article vaguely stated that China's J-XX and Russia's PAK-FA fighter programs have reached unspecified "year-end milestones".
One question of great interest to PLA watchers is what type of engine this J-14 prototype will use. It is widely speculated that China's domestic engine development programs remain inadequate for producing the wide array of aircraft being produced in China. The upgraded H-6 bombers use Russian D-30KP engines, JF-17 uses RD-93s, the J-10s use AL-31FNs, and until recently, the J-11s also relied on AL-31s. Thus heavy reliance on Russian engines is likely to continue. Unconfirmed Russian media reports and Jane's claimed that Russia provided 117S engines - the same used for its own PAK-FA fighter - for the current J-14 prototype, but this author is skeptical as to whether Russia would be willing to sell to China its best available engine, given its perception that China frequently reverse engineers Russian military technology. On the other hand, the use of indigenous WS-15 engines remains equally implausible, for it is unlikely that this relatively new and immature model would be ready for use on an experimental aircraft.
