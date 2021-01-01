Friday, January 01, 2021

"Snow bird" to Hainan island seems to be very popular for the folks up the cold-north.

DDG 105 "Lhasa",  second of the 055 Renhai class spotted at Hainan together with a host of entourage.   



http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2020-12/30/content_9960578.htm


BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- According to the notice released by China's Sanya Maritime Safety Administration on December 28, military exercises will be conducted in waters around Hainan Island from December 29, 2020 to January 7, 2021.

HN0129 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-29.0N 110-02.0E, 17-43.5N 110-18.5E, 17-37.5N 110-24.5E AND 17-23.0N 110-08.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.

HN0128 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-33.0N 109-30.0E, 17-33.0N 109-51.0E, 17-58.0N 109-51.0E AND 17-58.0N 109-30.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.

HN0127 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-54.0N 108-59.0E, 17-54.0N 109-09.0E, 18-04.0N 109-09.0E AND 18-04.0N 108-59.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.



Tuesday, December 22, 2020

In the meanwhile, the 1st Type075 LPD is enjoying her "snowbird" vacation in the southern tropic of Hainan island

 





