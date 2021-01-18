Monday, January 18, 2021

TOE update: LD52 - 91st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade

 The famed "2nd Jinan Regiment" ex- 91st Motorized Infantry Division has completed its "Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade" upgrade by trading in its old PL-96 122mm towed Howitzer,  Type63As APC and Amphibious Tank for PLZ07B Amphibious 122mm SPH, ZTD05 Amphibious Assault Gun, and ZBD05 Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

 The HQ17A SAM is new.

 


 



HQ-17A SAM to the right






Sunday, March 11, 2018

91st Combined-Arms Brigade, 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command

The 91st Motorized Infantry Division of the former 31st GA is now the 91st Combined-Arms Brigade (合成第91旅) of the 73rd GA.  The unit is taking on amphibious role.  At the moment second-hand 63A amphibious tanks are making up the backbone of the four Combined-Arms Battalions (合成1,2,3,4营), with each battalion having 2 companies of 63A


Just in case you ever wonder where some those 2nd hand Type63A light amphibious tanks ended up






