TOE update: LD52 - 91st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade

The famed "2nd Jinan Regiment" ex- 91st Motorized Infantry Division has completed its "Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade" upgrade by trading in its old PL-96 122mm towed Howitzer, Type63As APC and Amphibious Tank for PLZ07B Amphibious 122mm SPH, ZTD05 Amphibious Assault Gun, and ZBD05 Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle.
The HQ17A SAM is new.
HQ-17A SAM to the right
Sunday, March 11, 2018
91st Combined-Arms Brigade, 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command
-- Andrew KC
Just in case you ever wonder where some those 2nd hand Type63A light amphibious tanks ended up
