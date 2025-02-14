Friday, February 14, 2025

A collection of QCQ171 photos, the new Chinese 9×submachine gun (SMG), a replacement of Type79

And a new 30 round manazine

 













Sunday, December 13, 2020

CS/LS7 9×19mm parabellum submachine gun in service with the Xinjiang PAP

Details on the CS/LS7 9×19mm (here), more evidence suggesting China is moving away from 9×18mm Makarov for their submachine "policing use cases"




Monday, May 28, 2018

JH16-1, China's new 9×19mm parabellum submachine gun

In a May23rd (link here), Guangdong SWAT drill, they fielded the new JH16-1 9×19mm Parabellum submachine gun which was revealed last year.

JH16-1 by Hubei Jianghua Machinery Co or Factory 9616 before it was transferred as a civilian company in 2002, fires 9×19mm Parabellum but can be adapted to different calibers for export.

Weighting in 2.8 kg and with a rate of fire around 800/minute to effective firing range of 200 meters.  JH16-1 is heavier and slower than the traditional Type79 SWAP submachine gun (1.75kg and 1000 rounds per minutes) but they in the same category over all.   Type79 fires 7.62×25 mm Tokarev.



 9×19mm Parabellum
 JH16-1 and Type 79 together


Pics from the May23rd drill




Other pics from the same SWAT drill




