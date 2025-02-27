China to decommission AS332L1 and AS532 SUPER PUMA

They were imported starting 2007 for Civilian off shores support, SAR
and fire fighting roles.
Fourth EC225 helicopter delivered to Chinese Ministry of Transport
publication date: Aug 7, 2011
author/source: Terry Spruce
EADS has announced that the China Ministry of Transport (MOT) has taken delivery of their fourth Eurocopter EC225. This new helicopter will join the three previous examples and be used extensively in search and rescue (SAR) missions .
Eurocopter delivered the third EC225 helicopter at the end of June and the fourth aircraft was handed over in a recent delivery ceremony in Zhuhai, China. The ceremony was attended by Zhang Jinshan, deputy director of the Rescue and Salvage Bureau, China Ministry of Transport, Huo Rongmeng, deputy mayor of Zhuhai, Yue Jianjun, vice president of AVIC International, as well as Bruno Boulnois, chief executive officer of Eurocopter China.
The delivery marks the start to the renewed co-operation between Eurocopter and MOT/CRS to develop SAR activities in the country. The two new SAR-configured EC225 will boost the CRS fleet operating along the Chinese coastline.
Bruno Boulnois said "Delivering the helicopters is just the first step; we will also be working closely with MOT/CRS in developing SAR technologies by sharing our technical know-how, as well as training flight personnel and operators, to build up a robust SAR network for the country.
