Dongfeng Mengshi Warrior, now in an autonomous‑driving variant.

China’s autonomous‑vehicle conversation is expanding, and the latest entrant appears to be the Mengshi Warrior. As always, word of caution: we’re still working off a handful of photos. But it’s enough to suggest the PLA is quietly testing autonomy on more than just logistics trucks and older MBT such as Type59s
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Covering Existing Trucks into Autonomous Driving vehicles
They don't even bother to hide it: The red banner slapped across
this Shaanxi Auto HMV3 heavy‑duty high‑mobility tactical truck reads:
“Unmanned test vehicle, do not approach.”
Now, one photo doesn’t tell you the size of the program, the maturity of the tech stack, or how many prototypes are quietly circulating around test ranges in Inner Mongolia. But it is a telling sign (pun, of course, intended) that they’re doing it across the board: from the headline‑grabbing ‘loyal wingman’ drones to the dull but absolutely indispensable logistics backbone that keeps the whole PLA moving. The PLA’s autonomy push isn’t siloed. It’s not ‘just drones’ or ‘just smart munitions.’ It’s a force‑wide adoption push.
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Boring PLA Logistics of the Day: A New Armored Troop Transport
Most modern 6×6 military trucks across basically every major army (yes, I am looking at you, Russian Armed Forces) is still relying on canvas covers for the troop compartment. And sure, there are all the usual arguments: canvas is lighter, cheaper, modular, easier to repair, easier to transport, and generally more practical than a rigid metal roof. Canvas isn’t a relic; it’s a logistics‑optimized solution, not a fashion choice. So the justification goes.
But try telling that to the poor PLA infantry being hauled across the Tibetan Plateau in sub‑zero winds under a flapping sheet of frozen misery. Ask them whether they’d prefer “logistical modularity” or a metal roof with HVAC. Spoiler: central heating is a thing, and soldiers tend to like it.
Which brings us to today's blog topic: A new armored troop transport variant built on the FAW MV3 chassis (link). It’s large enough to move 22 fully armed PLA infantry from one Tibetan outpost to another without turning them into popsicles. The cabin is enclosed, insulated, and most crucially heated.
Noted that it’s
armored, though notably not armed. No weapon stations, no pintle mounts,
no remote turrets. This is a troop transport in the purest sense: a
rolling metal thermos designed to get soldiers from Point A to Point B
without frostbite, shrapnel, or altitude‑induced existential regret.
It’s a very PLA approach:
- Identify a real operational problem (Tibet is cold, canvas sucks).Modify an existing chassis (MV3 is everywhere).
- Add armor and HVAC.
- Call it a day.
Not flashy, not headline‑grabbing but absolutely the kind of incremental, practical logistics upgrade that actually improves soldier survivability and readiness.
Traditional FAW MV3 with "logistical modularity" canvas cover
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