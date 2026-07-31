Speaking of CCTV PR. YJ-20 on a Type55 DDG

New weapon systems making their debut should be shocking news, right?
For the PLA, it’s just another Friday.
This Friday’s drop: confirmation of the YJ‑20 China’s first sea‑based hypersonic anti‑ship ballistic missile with a 1,000–2,000 km stick that reportedly runs in the Mach 6 to Mach 10 neighborhood.
Now, word of caution: all we have is a video and a handful of stills pulled from it. But there’s enough in those frames to gauge that this isn’t a parade mock‑up but it is not enough to measure its actual "fully armed and operational" status
But again… it’s Friday.
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