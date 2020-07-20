Monday, July 20, 2020

PAP Unit Of The Day: 1st PAP Mobile Corps

The 1st People Armed Police Mobile Corps is commissioned with elements of the former PLA 63rd, 81st, 114th, 117th, 120th, 128th, and 187th divisions,  HQ-ed off Shijiazhuang Hebei Province, it is arguably one of the most "police ready" PAP Corps around, as such, they can be deployed to any Chinese city within short notice and in grand scale.

Elements from the 1st PAP to a training center in Xinjiang for "anti terror" drill over "1000 KM" away









