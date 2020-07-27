Monday, July 27, 2020

Photos Of The Day: 30mm variant, VN3/QL550 wheeled armored vehicle










Friday, May 08, 2020

Different VN3/QL550 weapon combos

VN3/QL550 w/ ZBD03's turret, 30mm auto cannon + 7.62mm coaxial mg


Sunday, November 04, 2018


Airborne's new toy

The Chinese Airborne Corps is using this year's Zhuhai Airshow to show off three of its in-service IFVs (if you can call those thin-skinned vehicle that)


Sino-BMD-4:  Noted the 100mm low-pressure gun together with a 30mm coaxial auto-cannon and 7.62 coaxial mg, almost identical to a standard Bakhcha-U turret.  The 2x3 smoke grenade discharges are missing but I am sure they can be retrofitted.


Next up:  Replace the Bakhcha-U turret with a 120mm Gun-Mortar found on a PPZ10.  And, you have instant in-direct fire support rolling off a Y-20

Updated  QL550 4x4 Recon AFV already in army service.

Friday, May 08, 2020

PLAAF finally adopted the domestic/improved version of the VN3/QL550 wheeled armored vehicle into airborne service

With increasing number of better airlifters (Y-9. Y-20) entering service with the PLAAF 15th Airborne.  They can now able to offer better armor protection for their  troops.  Protection against 7.62mm is better than nothing, I suppose.

Photo from 2008, noted the earlier variant had only two front-doors 



Magazine scan form Dec 2007


 Photo source (link)



















