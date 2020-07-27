Photos Of The Day: 30mm variant, VN3/QL550 wheeled armored vehicle

Friday, May 08, 2020
Different VN3/QL550 weapon combos
Sunday, November 04, 2018
Airborne's new toy
Sino-BMD-4: Noted the 100mm low-pressure gun together with a 30mm coaxial auto-cannon and 7.62 coaxial mg, almost identical to a standard Bakhcha-U turret. The 2x3 smoke grenade discharges are missing but I am sure they can be retrofitted.
Next up: Replace the Bakhcha-U turret with a 120mm Gun-Mortar found on a PPZ10. And, you have instant in-direct fire support rolling off a Y-20
Updated QL550 4x4 Recon AFV already in army service.
Friday, May 08, 2020
PLAAF finally adopted the domestic/improved version of the VN3/QL550 wheeled armored vehicle into airborne service
Photo from 2008, noted the earlier variant had only two front-doors
Magazine scan form Dec 2007
