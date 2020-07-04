Video Of The Day: PCL181 155mm truck mounted SPH in direct fire mode

Unit: 75th Artillery Brigade, 75th Group Army, Southern Theater Command
Video source (here)
Saturday, June 13, 2020
One more PCL181 155mm truck mounted SPH unit identified
Military vehicles attached to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army conduct a convoy maneuver under strange and complicated terrain conditions on June 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai)
Thus far, there are a total of four such PCL181 equipped artillery brigades confirmed, they are:
- 74th Artillery Brigade, 74th Group Army, Southern Theater Command (former 1st Artillery Division, 42nd Group Army) (from above)
-75th Artillery Brigade, 75th Group Army, Southern Theater Command
-73rd Artillery Brigade, 73th Group Army, Eastern Theater Command
-308th Independent Artillery Brigade, Tibet Military District
No comments:
Post a Comment