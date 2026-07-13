This Aggression Will Not Stand — PAP “Realistic Training” enhancement

This one gave me a good chuckle. The PAP’s latest “high‑altitude anti‑terrorism drill”, read Tibet, decided to dial up the realism by issuing the mock terrorists… non‑Chinese face masks.
Somewhere in the planning meeting, someone clearly said:
“Look, if we’re going to do PR photos, the bad guys need to look non-Chinese.”
And voilà — out come the masks that look like they were borrowed from a discount Halloween bin.
If I didn’t know any better, I’d almost mistake the PAP for fans of The Big Lebowski. The whole setup feels like they’re trying to underline the movie’s classic point that “The Chinaman is not the issue” when identifying the source of terrorism. Or… something along those lines.
Is it realistic? maybe
Is it unintentionally hilarious? totally.
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