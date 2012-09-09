PLAAF’s Professional Bad Guys Just Got Upgraded: J‑10C, J‑16, and J‑20

The PLAAF’s aggressor braide, their professional bad guys, just quietly leveled up. And yes, Wikipedia is once again behind the curve (link):
“The 66th Brigade appears to operate Su‑30MKK, J‑10A, and J‑11B… while the most modern Chinese fighter aircraft such as the J‑20 and J‑16 are still being fielded to combat units.”
That was true once. According to the latest CCTV segment celebrating the PLA’s 99th birthday (Aug 1, 1927), the PLAAF’s OPFOR brigade is now flying J‑10C, J‑16, and J‑20 all front‑line, current‑generation fighters.
So the “Blue Force” isn’t just a bunch of Su‑30 holdouts anymore.
- J‑10C — single‑engine, medium‑weight multirole
- J‑16 — heavy twin‑engine strike fighter
- J‑20 — depending on which corner of the internet you visit, either China’s crown jewel or “unproven hype”
Joking aside, you don’t need to be an armchair blogger to see what’s happening with their pairing: the PLAAF is pairing its frontline “good guys” with frontline “bad guys.”
The Blue Brigade just became a lot bluer.
Sunday, September 09, 2012
Desert camo for China Air Force’s Su-30s.
It is noted in a September 6th “Blue” vs. “Red” air-to-air confrontational tactical maneuver exercise over Guangzhou, that the bad guy is now sporting a new “desert camo” paint scheme. I can’t confirm what their mock adversary in “desert camo” is meant to be; perhaps this photo of a USAF F-15 of Weapons Academy is just a coincident.
Saturday, January 15, 2011
More "bad guys"
As the PLAAF takes on more modern fighters into its orbat, it is logistical to assume its training infrastructure would increase in due course.
Previous entry on the "Bad Guys" of the PLAAF.
Tuesday, February 02, 2010
http://china-defense.blogspot.com/2010/02/bad-guy-su-30mkk-of-plaaf-8th-flight.html
"Bad guy" Su-30MKK of the PLAAF 8th Flight Academy (61x8x).
There are a total of three Blue-Army Aggressor squadrons under the PLAAF orbat; the other two are equipped with J-10A (60x8x) and J-7E (15xxx) to simulate lighter, single engine, opponents. These squadrons operate under the PLAAF Flight Test & Training Base (FT&TB) at Cangzhou Airbase in Hebei.
The first PLAAF aggressor squadron was commissioned in June 1987 (here) and was modeled after the US "Top Gun" and "Red Flag" schools. It has been serving as a grindstone for sharpening pilot combat skills ever since. Yup, they are putting their skills acquired from the Moscow Pilot School to good use. (here)
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