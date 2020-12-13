CS/LS7 9×19mm parabellum submachine gun in service with the Xinjiang PAP

Details on the CS/LS7 9×19mm (here), more evidence suggesting China is moving away from 9×18mm Makarov for their submachine "policing use cases"
Monday, May 28, 2018
JH16-1, China's new 9×19mm parabellum submachine gun
JH16-1 by Hubei Jianghua Machinery Co or Factory 9616 before it was transferred as a civilian company in 2002, fires 9×19mm Parabellum but can be adapted to different calibers for export.
Weighting in 2.8 kg and with a rate of fire around 800/minute to effective firing range of 200 meters. JH16-1 is heavier and slower than the traditional Type79 SWAP submachine gun (1.75kg and 1000 rounds per minutes) but they in the same category over all. Type79 fires 7.62×25 mm Tokarev.
9×19mm Parabellum
JH16-1 and Type 79 together
Pics from the May23rd drill
Other pics from the same SWAT drill
