Intelligent vegetable self-supply systems serve PLA troops at alpine regions

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2020-12-02
BEIJING, Dec. 2 -- Recently, an intelligent vegetable self-supply system (IVSS) was delievered to the PLA troops stationed at an elevation of nearly 3,000m before the area was blocked by the heavy snow. The installation and debugging have been completed.
This is a new-type support model to apply the vegetable-planting factory technique using artificial light in an insulated cabin to cultivate fresh vegetables for the PLA troops stationed in remote and isolated areas.
Due to the extreme environment in the alpine regions, there are no fresh vegetables available for some border troops from November to next March. With the deployment of the IVSS systems, steady production of vegetables all through the year under harsh environmental conditions would no longer be a problem.
The IVSS can be wildely applied in various environments such as plateaus, mountains, Gobi deserts, islands and reefs. A 20-foot high-yield planting cabin can produce an average of 9kg of vegetables per day, sufficient to meet the daily needs of 40 people for fresh vegetables. The planting cycle is shortened to 21 days, only one third of the traditional planting method.
The system is easy to operate and maintain and can be remotely controlled. The system’s hydroponic cultivation technology without any soilare is characterized by strong adaptability to the environment, power and water saving, low energy consumption, and no pollution.
