Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Light Infantry Battalion, 71st Special "Sea Shark" Combat Brigade, 71st Group Army, Eastern Theater Command

 received its "Dongfeng Mengshi Warrior" Joint Light Tactical Vehicle upgrade, replacing their old license-built Hummer EQ2050.   With Mengshi being produced in large quantities, expect more units to follow the same upgrade path as the 71st. 





H1 of the same unit


Saturday, April 18, 2020

Meet Mengshi Armored Wheeled Vehicle Family, China's Humvee Replacement

These days one can hardly open a PLA ground force website without seeing one of those Mengshi Armored Vehicles as the backdrop.  Examples are (here) (here) (here) and (here).   A clean indication that the Mengshi is now PLA's standard Light Tactical Vehicle replacing the old US Humvee based EQ2050.  Mengshi offers greater armor protection, max road range, and light fire power mount options over the EQ2050.

Just in case you are wondering --  yes Mengshi is for sale at alibaba (link) for about 90,000 to 140,000 USD.   Of course, visa and western union forms of payment are accepted.  Don't be silly.

 Protection against 7.62 rounds













 In service with a brigade in Tibet MD





Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)