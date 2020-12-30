Light Infantry Battalion, 71st Special "Sea Shark" Combat Brigade, 71st Group Army, Eastern Theater Command

received its "Dongfeng Mengshi Warrior" Joint Light Tactical Vehicle upgrade, replacing their old license-built Hummer EQ2050. With Mengshi being produced in large quantities, expect more units to follow the same upgrade path as the 71st.
H1 of the same unit
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Meet Mengshi Armored Wheeled Vehicle Family, China's Humvee Replacement
Just in case you are wondering -- yes Mengshi is for sale at alibaba (link) for about 90,000 to 140,000 USD. Of course, visa and western union forms of payment are accepted. Don't be silly.
Protection against 7.62 rounds
In service with a brigade in Tibet MD
