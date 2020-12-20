SH5 105mm truck-mounted howitzer with Nigerian Army School of Artillery

Source: https://prnigeria.com/2020/12/19/buratai-inducts-artillery-army-school/
Buratai Inducts New Artillery Guns,
Inaugurates New Army School of Artillery Headquarters Complex The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has inspected and inducted new set of artillery guns and equipments to be deployed for operations in the North East. Buratai also inaugurated the new Headquarters complex for the (NASA) and also inspected several ongoing projects in the school and the barracks community in Kachia, Kaduna State.
No comments:
Post a Comment