UN peacekeepers with their Type11 BDU

China rotates its peacekeeping infantry battalion in South Sudan
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2020-12-04 16:33:22
The first echelon of the 7th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan sets off to mission area on December 3, 2020. (Photo by Jiang Huixin)
BEIJING, Dec 4 -- The first echelon’s 350 peacekeepers of the Chinese 7th peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan departed on December 3 from north China’s Tianjin Municipality for a one-year peacekeeping mission.
The 700 members of the 7th peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan are mainly selected from a particular combined arms brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army. They have been scheduled to be dispatched to Sudan in two batches and will be tasked with guarding, armed patrolling, conflict responding, and civilian protecting, among other peacekeeping missions.
The second echelon will depart from Tianjin in late December as scheduled.
On the same day, 350 members of the first echelon of the 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion left South Sudan for China. And the second echelon will return to China on December 24.
No comments:
Post a Comment