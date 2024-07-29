Armed Z-20 Transport Helicopter.

It is unsurprising that the PLA will arm the Z-20 transport helicopter; new photographs of Z-20s with stub wings as mounts for weapons and small total increased lift confirm this anticipation. Some Chinese military analysts are already laboring the stub wings variant "Z-20W" which indicates its secondary vertical assault mission.
Take note of the two different stub wings. The first photo comes from the Navy, and the second is a screen capture of a report on the LH Brigade of the 76th Group Army.
